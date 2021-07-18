News

'If you come looting, we will be shooting'- Racial tension flares up in Phoenix

Racism decried as armed Phoenix men deny Africans entry

18 July 2021 - 00:01 By ORRIN SINGH, MAWANDE AMASHABALALA and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Fake news, vigilantism and a lack of any police presence have fuelled racial tensions in Phoenix, north of Durban, where at least 20 people were killed this week.

Indians were pitted against their African neighbours living in the informal settlements of Bhambayi, Zwelisha and Amaoti, sparking fears of a repeat of the orchestrated riots of 1949...

