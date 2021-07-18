Looters speak: ‘I am just tired of not having stuff’
18 July 2021 - 00:00
“We don’t care. We have no jobs and never will, so why should we be the only ones who suffer? Everyone should suffer.”
It was with these words that 28-year-old Xolani, clutching two bags of looted goods, ran off laughing from Chris Hani Crossing Mall in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand on Wednesday...
