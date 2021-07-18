Looters speak: ‘I am just tired of not having stuff’

“We don’t care. We have no jobs and never will, so why should we be the only ones who suffer? Everyone should suffer.”



It was with these words that 28-year-old Xolani, clutching two bags of looted goods, ran off laughing from Chris Hani Crossing Mall in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand on Wednesday...