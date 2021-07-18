Matters of fact

• In a front-page reference to an inside story last week, we incorrectly attributed the words "Don't work so hard" to ANC MP Cedric Frolick. The story (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-07-11-mps-miffed-at-call-to-slow-down-and-stop-excessive-meetings/) concerned a complaint about excessive meetings held at night, but Frolick did not utter the words we attributed to him.



• In "Battle over Sassa move to pricey new home (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-07-11-court-battle-looms-as-sassa-loads-r50m-onto-rent-bill-without-open-tender/)" last week, we incorrectly described the acting director-general of the department of public works, Imtiaz Fazel, as the acting director-general of the South African Social Security Agency...