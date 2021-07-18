Missing teeth raise fears over nutrition

Only one person in 25 in a study in Cape Town had a full set of teeth, leading to a dire warning from researchers about the consequences of poor dental health.



"Inability to chew their food properly and avoidance of certain foods that are hard to chew, like vegetables, meat and fruit, results in deteriorating health conditions and metabolic syndrome due to poor food choices," said Faheema Kimmie-Dhansay, lead author of the study published in the South African Dental Journal...