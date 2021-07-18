New Gauteng health chief says Covid-19 crisis is 'no time to nurse emotions'

The first thing Sibongile Zungu did when she took over the Gauteng health department on July 1 as Covid infections rocketed was to find extra health-care workers.



"We have negotiated with various universities in Gauteng to get senior students into the system," Zungu told the Sunday Times in an interview two weeks into her latest rescue mission...