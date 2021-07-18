Profs tell how to carry on teaching amid 'surge in retirements'
18 July 2021 - 00:00
A predicted rise in the number of teachers going into retirement would require a doubling of new teachers by 2030, according to an education expert.
The big retirement numbers were because of a "lopsided" age distribution, says professor Martin Gustafsson, an adviser to the department of basic education, writing in a recent paper...
