Riots and looting: Ex-spy boss Thulani Dhlomo gets cold shoulder

Is former spy boss Thulani Dhlomo responsible for the mayhem that left more than 200 people dead and destroyed property and infrastructure worth billions in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng?



News reports have linked Dhlomo, who also once served as ambassador to Japan, to the attacks. On Friday he presented himself to Durban police but was told to go home as no case had been opened against him...