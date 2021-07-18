'She was a bubbly and fun person': SA man in UK charged with wife's murder

'Amazing woman' stabbed multiple times in Manchester

A former South African Navy employee has been arrested in the UK for his wife's murder.



Greater Manchester police arrested Aubrey Padi, 46, from Pretoria, last week after his wife Tamara, who is also from SA, succumbed to multiple stab wounds. Police spokesperson Paul Harrison told the Sunday Times Padi appeared in court last Saturday and was remanded in custody...