State Security Agency 'was never ready in any way' for violent unrest
18 July 2021 - 00:05
The instigators of the violent insurgence that brought destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng intended targeting more key infrastructure, including airports, gas pipelines, breweries and power stations.
This is according to state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who said the State Security Agency (SSA), working with the army and police, foiled several attempts to further disrupt the country's economy...
