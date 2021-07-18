Tales from inside the unrest: The destruction on my doorstep

I live in Avoca Hills on the north side of Durban. Choosing to live here seven years ago was a no-brainer for me. It was the perfect area for personal and practical reasons.



Avoca is less than 10km from my ancestral home in Dube Village in Inanda and is also close to many key amenities and locations in Durban, such as KwaMashu, Phoenix, the Gateway mall, King Shaka International Airport, the lovely beaches and the city centre...