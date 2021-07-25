Cape taxi war: ‘I have lost my daughter to this senseless violence’

Authorities powerless to stop Cape taxi war as death toll soars

Nokuphumla James has been praying for her family’s safety since the war between taxi associations in the Western Cape reignited three weeks ago.



First her husband, Mthobeli, cheated death 12 days ago when a Cape Town taxi he was travelling in was shot at. Two days later her 21-year-old daughter, Okuhle, was shot and killed when she boarded a taxi a few metres from her home in Khayelitsha, intending to visit a local mall...