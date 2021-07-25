Covid-19 vaccine milestone achieved but there’s still much to do

SA is swimming hard and fast to reach Covid-19 herd immunity but our efforts are being haunted by our late dive off the starting block.

This seems to be the consensus in the health and science communities as the third wave flattens but a fourth appears likely in November.

With the milestone of 6-million jabs achieved on Thursday, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said she was confident of reaching President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target of 300,000 a day in the coming week.

Martin Kingston of Business for SA said capacity will soon be in place to administer 420,000 doses daily.

But for professor Francois Venter, Ezintsha director at Wits health sciences, these figures overlook the nuances of who is being vaccinated and the overall efficacy this can have during a pandemic.