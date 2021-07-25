Gauteng Education set to reduce distancing in schools

In a bid to accommodate up to 40 pupils in a classroom in primary schools, the Gauteng education department has told principals not to "strictly enforce" the 1m social distancing requirement.

Gauteng principals were informed of this change during a virtual meeting on school readiness with senior officials of the provincial education department on Thursday.

It comes ahead of the August 2 deadline for all primary schools to end rotational schooling, in which children attend classes on alternate days.

The process, first implemented last year in a bid to enable social distancing in classrooms, has caused most pupils to miss more than 50% of learning.

According to a slide presentation during the meeting, the national standard operating procedures "do not prescribe one-metre spacing but promote the principle of striving for a one-metre distance where possible".