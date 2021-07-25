'I just didn't want to die': Mayhem takes heavy toll on kids caught in crossfire

Twelve-year-old Bandile Ngobese's heart pounded when she and her family found themselves in the midst of mayhem as looters ran riot and police fired shots in KwaMashu, north of Durban, last week.



The daughter of Vuma FM radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese was in the car with her mom and nine-year-old brother Lwandile when they were caught in the chaos that ensued...