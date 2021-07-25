Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after state's security failure ahead of the week of rioting

A major shake-up of the country's security cluster - including the axing of ministers - is on the cards after last week's riots that cost 330 lives and R50bn in damage to property and infrastructure.



This follows the government's lack of preparedness for the violence and looting that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Jacob Zuma was jailed...