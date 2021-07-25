News

Kidnapping for ransom cases ‘on the rise’ in SA

25 July 2021 - 00:00 By ARON HYMAN and PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Kidnapping for ransom is said to have become a flourishing venture for international crime syndicates that rope in police officers to ensure abductions happen without resistance.

Justin Naylor, MD of insurer iTOO — which offers kidnap and ransom cover through its liability and special risks department — said the company had seen a sharp increase in kidnapping for ransom since 2020, with demands ranging as high as $5m (about R74m)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'If you come looting, we will be shooting'- Racial tension flares up in Phoenix News
  2. 'She was a bubbly and fun person': SA man in UK charged with wife's murder News
  3. Looters speak: ‘I am just tired of not having stuff’ News
  4. Riots and looting: Ex-spy boss Thulani Dhlomo gets cold shoulder News
  5. Maimane sued by former DA officials for 'defamatory' remarks News

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...