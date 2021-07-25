Kidnapping for ransom cases ‘on the rise’ in SA

Kidnapping for ransom is said to have become a flourishing venture for international crime syndicates that rope in police officers to ensure abductions happen without resistance.



Justin Naylor, MD of insurer iTOO — which offers kidnap and ransom cover through its liability and special risks department — said the company had seen a sharp increase in kidnapping for ransom since 2020, with demands ranging as high as $5m (about R74m)...