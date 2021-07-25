News

KZN waits to see if Covid-19 spread with rioting

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
25 July 2021 - 00:00

As the country watched mayhem erupt in KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago, the pandemic was almost forgotten.

Now experts are waiting to see if the looting and rioting, along with the queues when NGOs distributed emergency food supplies, will turn out to have been super-spreader events. ..

