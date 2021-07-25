Macron acts after phone hack spy scare

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his cellphone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said this week, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal.



"He's got several phone numbers. This does not mean he has been spied on. It's just additional security," the official told Reuters. Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the president's security protocols were being adapted in light of the incident...