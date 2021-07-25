'People need answers': Concern mounts at veiled accounts of death toll after unrest

Criticism is growing of the government's failure to provide full details of the 330 people so far known to have been killed in the anarchy that swept Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this month.



The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given daily reports on the number of people killed but there has been a blackout on the exact location of the deaths and the causes...