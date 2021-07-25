'People need answers': Concern mounts at veiled accounts of death toll after unrest
25 July 2021 - 00:00
Criticism is growing of the government's failure to provide full details of the 330 people so far known to have been killed in the anarchy that swept Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this month.
The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given daily reports on the number of people killed but there has been a blackout on the exact location of the deaths and the causes...
