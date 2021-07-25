News

'People need answers': Concern mounts at veiled accounts of death toll after unrest

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
25 July 2021 - 00:00

Criticism is growing of the government's failure to provide full details of the 330 people so far known to have been killed in the anarchy that swept Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this month.

The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given daily reports on the number of people killed but there has been a blackout on the exact location of the deaths and the causes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'If you come looting, we will be shooting'- Racial tension flares up in Phoenix News
  2. 'She was a bubbly and fun person': SA man in UK charged with wife's murder News
  3. Looters speak: ‘I am just tired of not having stuff’ News
  4. Riots and looting: Ex-spy boss Thulani Dhlomo gets cold shoulder News
  5. Maimane sued by former DA officials for 'defamatory' remarks News

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...