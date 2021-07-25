Phoenix murders: 'Innocent people were killed for no good reason'
Choreographer and cousin killed amid racial tension
25 July 2021 - 00:00
In 2004 Delani Khumalo played an Indian man in a theatre production to celebrate 10 years of democracy in SA.
He was 24 at the time and had the world at his feet, going on to travel across the globe to promote his Zulu culture...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.