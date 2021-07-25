Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills

President calls for post-matric study, candidate interviews

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to overhaul the ANC's mayoral selection process by introducing interviews for short-listed candidates and choosing leaders with post-matric skills.



Ramaphosa's proposal is contained in the political overview he tabled at the last ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where he spoke about how the party plans to turn around ailing municipalities...