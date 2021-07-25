Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills
President calls for post-matric study, candidate interviews
25 July 2021 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to overhaul the ANC's mayoral selection process by introducing interviews for short-listed candidates and choosing leaders with post-matric skills.
Ramaphosa's proposal is contained in the political overview he tabled at the last ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where he spoke about how the party plans to turn around ailing municipalities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.