SA scientists to contribute to global Covid-19 genetics research

It’s a mystery that has plagued the world since Covid-19 first struck: why do some people end up gasping for air in hospital while others cough once or twice and get on with their day?

Now scientists are one step closer to pinpointing genetics as a major suspect in this medical whodunit — but to get there, it has taken an international group of more than 3,000 researchers known as the Covid-19 Host Genetics Initiative (CHGI) and more than 2-million human subjects from 46 studies in 19 countries.

Soon, a large group of top scientific sleuths in SA will add to the global database, presenting the first such information from Africa. Part of this local cohort are professor Marlo Möller and Dr Desiree Petersen, two geneticists from Stellenbosch University and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

They will also be unravelling the mystery of how genetics could be playing a role in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but highly dangerous condition in youngsters with Covid-19.