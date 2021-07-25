SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout catching up with ‘best in the world’

Three months ago, SA’s vaccination drive looked headed for disaster. After a slow start, the rollout has reached about 230,00 people a day, Business for SA chair Martin Kingston told the Sunday Times.

“I tried to reassure people over the past couple of months that there were bound to be teething problems,” Kingston said.

“But there were a lot of moving pieces that needed to be assembled in a synchronised manner, and my sense is that over the last several weeks we’ve seen it come together very effectively.”

Previously, the target was 250,000 jabs a day, with a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to reach 300,000. Now, as more private and public sector vaccination sites open and vaccinations are also being done on Saturdays, the number is rising fast. Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government was targeting almost 400,000 daily by late August.