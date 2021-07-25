Teachers refusing Covid-19 jab must produce medical report: department

The department of basic education is forcing teachers who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid on medical grounds to produce a detailed medical report indicating that taking the vaccine will "pose a health hazard" to them.

This is despite assurances from the department that it is not mandatory for educators to be vaccinated.

Those teachers who refuse to report for duty when schools reopen tomorrow - regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, or are incapacitated due to a comorbidity - "shall be subjected to the processes provided for in schedule 1 of the Employment of Educators Act".

According to a teachers' union, this means teachers can face possible misconduct charges.

These controversial measures are contained in a circular dated July 23 that was signed by basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli.