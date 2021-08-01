Ace Magashule accuses judges of 'actual and/or perceived bias' in appeal
01 August 2021 - 00:02
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the high court in Johannesburg of "actual and/or perceived bias" in its judgment that dismissed his application to set aside his suspension from the party.
In his application for leave to appeal, filed on Friday, Magashule said the judgment was "littered with countless examples" that indicated this. To him, these indications pointed to "a desire to produce or justify a predetermined outcome" against him, he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.