Ace Magashule accuses judges of 'actual and/or perceived bias' in appeal

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the high court in Johannesburg of "actual and/or perceived bias" in its judgment that dismissed his application to set aside his suspension from the party.



In his application for leave to appeal, filed on Friday, Magashule said the judgment was "littered with countless examples" that indicated this. To him, these indications pointed to "a desire to produce or justify a predetermined outcome" against him, he said...