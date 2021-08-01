Brothers' spat leads to brain surgeon's record defamation loss

A brain surgeon facing an R800,000 damages bill now holds the record for what are believed to be the two largest defamation awards in South African legal history.



Fred van der Merwe paid financial adviser Nico van Gijsen R500,000 after a Cape Town high court award in 2016. But he told the Sunday Times he would appeal against last week's Kimberley high court ruling that he must pay attorney and former rugby star Frankel Engelbrecht R800,000 - an amount that has surprised legal experts...