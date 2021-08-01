Delta variant ‘breakthrough infections’ guide

The infectious Delta variant has led to a substantial rise in “breakthrough infections” of Covid-19 among people who have been vaccinated. But the infections are mild or asymptomatic in more than 90% of cases, and Covid-19 vaccines are preventing hospitalisation and death in nearly everyone who has one.

The Sunday Times asked a range of experts to answer common questions about breakthrough infections...

What are breakthrough infections?

BTIs are Covid-19 infections that occur more than four weeks after getting vaccinated. Anyone who is fully vaccinated and develops Covid-19 is considered to have a BTI.

Why get vaccinated if I can still get Covid-19?

A Covid-19 vaccine is almost guaranteed to save your life even if you get infected, numerous studies and real-world observations show.

“They keep away the worst effects of the virus: severe illness, death and long Covid,” said Wits professor of medicine Francois Venter.

UCT infectious diseases expert, Professor Marc Mendelson, shared on Twitter: “I have yet to see a Covid-19 vaccinated person with Covid pneumonia in my high-care ward or one needing intubation and ICU. No vaccine is 100% effective so there will be the odd few, but you do the maths.”

Did vaccinations protect health-care workers in SA who got jabs under the Sisonke implementation study?

Yes. “Consistently we are finding that 94% of BTIs are mild, 4% are moderate and only 2% severe,” according to a Sisonke report on July 1.

Will I get symptoms with a BTI?

Yes, but they are likely to be mild or moderate. Venter said: “Many of us think BTIs will become routine, like the common cold, and we are seeing it already in lots of people with J&J and Pfizer [vaccines]. The vaccine keeps you out of hospital in the vast majority of cases, it doesn’t make you totally immune to infection.”

A study among US health-care workers published last week shows that mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the severity of Covid-19 symptoms, including fever and the length of illness, in breakthrough infections.