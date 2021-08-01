Full return of primary school kids won't happen on schedule

Thousands of primary schools across SA will not be able to resume classes on a full-time basis from tomorrow, despite the physical-distancing requirement being cut from 1.5m to 1m.



Already, the North West education department has said schools in Bojanala and Ngaka Modiri Molema, two of its four districts, will continue rotational teaching because of overcrowded classrooms...