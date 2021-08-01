News

Gauteng flying squad cops reduced to jalopy pace

01 August 2021 - 00:00

Flying squad officers in Gauteng are sharing rides and borrowing "slow" cars from administrative staff in a desperate bid to keep the wheels turning, because more than half of their unit's 231 vehicles are out of commission.

"We are supposed to work two members per car, but now we are four in one car," a senior member of the East Rand flying squad said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Anguish a year on after dad kidnaps son from family News
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat News
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail