Gauteng flying squad cops reduced to jalopy pace
01 August 2021 - 00:00
Flying squad officers in Gauteng are sharing rides and borrowing "slow" cars from administrative staff in a desperate bid to keep the wheels turning, because more than half of their unit's 231 vehicles are out of commission.
"We are supposed to work two members per car, but now we are four in one car," a senior member of the East Rand flying squad said...
