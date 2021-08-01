How Digital Vibes got its health department tender

When all else failed in the plot to hand Digital Vibes a R150m communications contract, officials in the department of health allegedly resorted to basic fraud to get the company through.

Papers filed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) at the Special Tribunal reveal that department officials went as far as creating fictitious companies and doctoring the scores of competitors to eliminate competition for the company, the beneficial owners of which were Mkhize’s friend Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant, Mather’s niece Naadhira Mitha.

Digital Vibes made use of inside knowledge of bid specifications and created fictitious employees to meet the criteria.

“The procurement process was … a sham, designed and conducted to reach the predetermined result that Digital Vibes would be appointed,” lead investigator Rajendra Chunilall said in the SIU’s founding affidavit.

Former health director-general Precious Matsoso told the SIU that Mather began work at the department immediately upon Mkhize’s appointment as minister.