News

New basic income grant 'likely in the next budget'

01 August 2021 - 00:00

Government discussions on the possible introduction of a basic income grant are at an advanced stage - so much so that the details could be contained in next year's budget.

This is according to Duma Gqubule from the Centre of Economic Development & Transformation, who told the Sunday Times that finance minister Tito Mboweni was likely to include it in his speech next year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Anguish a year on after dad kidnaps son from family News
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat News
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail