Olympic record breaker Tatjana Schoenmaker's victorious call to home

When Tatjana Schoenmaker video-called her mom and dad shortly after winning gold at the Olympics on Friday, they were all so emotional that they battled to speak through their tears.



"It was a very long call because we were all just so emotional," said proud dad Rene Schoenmaker. "We had so many words, and so many tears, but none of us could manage to speak...