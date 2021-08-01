News

SA's democracy faces several threats, say leaders

01 August 2021 - 00:00 By STAFF REPORTER

SA's democracy faces several threats as it heads into an uncertain economic and political future, according to leading figures who took part in a Sunday Times-hosted webinar this week.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Sunday Times and public affairs entity Mkokeli Advisory, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas cited the one-party dominant nature of the country's politics as one major threat...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Anguish a year on after dad kidnaps son from family News
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat News
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail