SA's democracy faces several threats, say leaders
01 August 2021 - 00:00
SA's democracy faces several threats as it heads into an uncertain economic and political future, according to leading figures who took part in a Sunday Times-hosted webinar this week.
Speaking at the event hosted by the Sunday Times and public affairs entity Mkokeli Advisory, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas cited the one-party dominant nature of the country's politics as one major threat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.