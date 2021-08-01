Setting a cat among trustees: Knysna homeowners at war

Homeowners in an idyllic complex are at war with each other

A building dispute in Knysna has degenerated into a Garden Route Game of Thrones, complete with foul language, feuding rich folk and an alleged threat to target a resident's elderly mother.



At the centre of it all is an unfinished building eyesore which the frustrated owner calls Winterfell after the fictional city in the Game of Thrones TV series...