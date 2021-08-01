News

Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know

01 August 2021 - 00:00 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

The social relief of distress grant of R350 will be administered until March.

Applications can only be made at a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office. An applicant needs to provide proof of identity or an affidavit stating their eligibility...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Anguish a year on after dad kidnaps son from family News
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Inside Ramaphosa's security crisis: Why SA did not predict the threat News
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail