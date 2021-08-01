Son of prominent Phoenix pastor found with looted ammo

The son of a prominent Phoenix pastor is being investigated by police for allegedly being in possession of some of the 1.2-million rounds of ammunition stolen from a consignment in Durban during the violence and looting last month.



Mirandin Kaylyn Reddy, 26, who has been charged with possession of unlicensed ammunition, possession of suspected stolen goods and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, appeared with nine others in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday. He is the son of church leader and community activist Pastor Mervyn Reddy...