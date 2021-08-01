'We're holding on by our fingertips': Western Cape becomes new Covid-19 epicentre

Consortium spokesperson Lise Jamieson said: “We expect an increase in the median number of cases in the Western Cape [+10% increase in average daily cases], the Northern Cape [+35%] and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Eastern Cape and the Free State are expected to have a similar number of cases.” The biostatistician said Gauteng (-62%), Mpumalanga (-52%), Limpopo (-68%) and North West (-29%) are expected “to decrease quite significantly”.

The only province that had seen a drop in the daily number of deaths (by around 10%) over the last two weeks is Gauteng, according to health department deputy director-general Anban Pillay. North West, Northern Cape and the Free State saw a rise of between 10% and 15%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga were both around 42%.

The number of vaccination doses administered reached 7.5-million on Friday, and UCT economics professor Nicoli Nattrass said: “The pace of vaccinations has picked up, which is excellent, but much of this was driven by the low-hanging fruit of opening up the Pfizer vaccinations to younger age groups. The pace of J&J [Johnson & Johnson] vaccinations has been disappointingly slow in the workplace and other targeted programmes.”

From this week, vaccine supplies, which have been blamed for slowing the rollout, should be abundant. Today more than 1.5-million Pfizer doses are arriving and more than 1.4-million J&J doses are expected to be distributed from tomorrow. During the week, more than 5.6-million donated Pfizer doses are due to arrive.

Nattrass said: “As more doses arrive, and as the low-hanging fruit of the vaccine-willing is harvested, SA is likely to experience a large glut of vaccines.”

On Friday, health department deputy director general Nicholas Crisp said the pace of vaccinations in the past week had been constrained by supply. But Nattrass challenged the validity of this position, noting that “there have always been substantial unused doses in the country” and the only limit was that planners were keeping a week’s supply in hand.