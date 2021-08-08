Government, experts wary of new Covid-19 drug

SA is taking a cautious approach to a specialised coronavirus drug which is being tested in the country, choosing not to commit until its efficacy is proven.

Last month, during the health portfolio committee hearings on the National Health Insurance scheme, Zwelethu Bashman, the South African managing director of US drugmaker Merck & Co (MSD), told MPs they were in talks with the health department over the antiviral drug molnupiravir, which they anticipate will be available for pre-licence use towards the end of the year.

SA is one of 18 countries where the drug, which has shown promising signs of stopping the progression of the Covid-19 disease and preventing hospitalisation, is undergoing its third phase of clinical trials before it is submitted for approval to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). Bashman said trials were being conducted at 12 sites in six provinces.

“MSD has engaged the government on progress related to our clinical development programme … We believe that … an effective treatment, in addition to vaccination and all the other safety measures, could prove to be a critical component … to combat Covid-19 by reducing pressure on our health-care system,” he said.