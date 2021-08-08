News

'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots

Minister feels he is being blamed for failures of national commissioner Sitole

08 August 2021 - 00:03 By THANDUXOLO JIKA

Police minister Bheki Cele has accused national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole of being missing in action during the riots that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last month.

The Sunday Times spoke to Cele just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle this week in which he left Cele untouched, a possible indication that Sitole may not be in his position for long. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Arms deal inquiry judges cry harassment News
  2. 'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots News
  3. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  4. Setting a cat among trustees: Knysna homeowners at war News
  5. Son of prominent Phoenix pastor found with looted ammo News

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...