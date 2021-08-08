'He was never there': Cele accuses Sitole of sitting on his hands during riots

Minister feels he is being blamed for failures of national commissioner Sitole

Police minister Bheki Cele has accused national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole of being missing in action during the riots that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last month.



The Sunday Times spoke to Cele just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet reshuffle this week in which he left Cele untouched, a possible indication that Sitole may not be in his position for long. ..