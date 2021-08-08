'If a small child didn't intervene I would be lying in a grave today'

Monica Sikile, 50, weeps for 30 minutes as she tells the story of how her boyfriend, Lithemba Nyandeni, brutally raped, beat and throttled her four years ago in their Cape Flats home.



Nyandeni was finally convicted this week thanks to helpful police, a dedicated prosecutor and counsellors from Rape Crisis who helped Sikile through her ordeal...