'If a small child didn't intervene I would be lying in a grave today'
08 August 2021 - 00:00
Monica Sikile, 50, weeps for 30 minutes as she tells the story of how her boyfriend, Lithemba Nyandeni, brutally raped, beat and throttled her four years ago in their Cape Flats home.
Nyandeni was finally convicted this week thanks to helpful police, a dedicated prosecutor and counsellors from Rape Crisis who helped Sikile through her ordeal...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.