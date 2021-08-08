News

'It's certainly unique': Nile crocodile makes meal of bull shark

Inter-species incident shows ecological richness of St Lucia

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
08 August 2021 - 00:00

For some it’s a natural marvel, for others the stuff of nightmares. A rare photo has emerged of a 2.5m Nile crocodile attacking and eating a bull shark at the mouth of the St Lucia estuary in KwaZulu-Natal.

The photo confirms what scientists have only known indirectly from studies of stomach contents: that hefty Nile crocs occasionally feed on juvenile sharks...

