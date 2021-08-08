'It's certainly unique': Nile crocodile makes meal of bull shark
Inter-species incident shows ecological richness of St Lucia
08 August 2021 - 00:00
For some it’s a natural marvel, for others the stuff of nightmares. A rare photo has emerged of a 2.5m Nile crocodile attacking and eating a bull shark at the mouth of the St Lucia estuary in KwaZulu-Natal.
The photo confirms what scientists have only known indirectly from studies of stomach contents: that hefty Nile crocs occasionally feed on juvenile sharks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.