Mkhwebane hangs hopes in CR battle on a wrong footnote

08 August 2021 - 00:01 By Franny Rabkin

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has applied to the Constitutional Court to reverse its scathing judgment that set aside as unlawful her report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign. The crux of her argument is what she calls a “2007 amendment” to the executive ethics code, to which she says the highest court failed to give due weight.

Her position is that the “amendment” came into being in 2007 due to the way the ethics code was written (or rewritten, as it turned out) in the Ministerial Handbook published that year...

