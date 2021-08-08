Pro-Zuma ring behind looting, says Senzo Mchunu
Minister says ANC members planned the July 'insurrection'
08 August 2021 - 00:01
A senior cabinet minister has laid the blame on some ANC members who support Jacob Zuma for the attempted “insurrection” that led to the loss of more than 300 lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Speaking to the Sunday Times a few hours before he was moved from the ministry of public service & administration to water & sanitation in Thursday's reshuffle, Senzo Mchunu said the unrest tarnished the ANC and its government with the stigma of violence that needed to be removed...
