School inequalities widen with lockdown limitations

Grade 8 pupils at Rondebosch Boys' High in Cape Town are taught history for 90 minutes a week compared to their counterparts at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary in Tshwane, whose lessons are 90 minutes a month.



The grade 8s at Rondebosch, classified as a quintile five or wealthy school, attend class daily in brick-and-mortar classrooms while those at the Gauteng school, who are accommodated in mobile classrooms, come for only four days a month...