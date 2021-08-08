'This is brutal': Cat murders terrify pet owners
08 August 2021 - 00:00
At least 34 cats have been killed in recent weeks in a bizarre serial killing in the Cape Town suburb of Manenberg, prompting residents to form night patrols to look after their pets.
Most of the cats were slaughtered and dumped in people’s back yards, prompting concern about the psychological state of the killer or killers. Residents have now opened a criminal case of animal abuse at Manenberg police station...
