Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as they wonder 'if he can continue in his role'
08 August 2021 - 00:00
The debate about whether Deputy President David Mabuza is medically fit to hold office has reached to the top of the ANC, with some members of the national working committee (NWC) questioning if he should continue in his post.
The Sunday Times can reveal that before Mabuza returned from Russia on Wednesday, his prolonged absence was a subject of discussion at an NWC meeting on Monday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.