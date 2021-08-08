Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as they wonder 'if he can continue in his role'

The debate about whether Deputy President David Mabuza is medically fit to hold office has reached to the top of the ANC, with some members of the national working committee (NWC) questioning if he should continue in his post.



The Sunday Times can reveal that before Mabuza returned from Russia on Wednesday, his prolonged absence was a subject of discussion at an NWC meeting on Monday...