Vaccine rollout stalls as Covid-19 rages on in SA

SA’s Covid vaccination programme faltered this week, dipping below 200,000 jabs a day instead of moving into higher gear as promised.

“The rollout has slowed down when it needs to be accelerating rapidly,” professor Jeremy Seekings, director of the centre for social science research at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said on Friday.

To keep pace with vaccine doses coming into SA, the health department should be aiming to deliver jabs at roughly four times the current speed, he estimated.

More than 8-million doses have been given over the past 12 weeks, and 31-million doses are expected to become available to the rollout over the next eight weeks.

On his first day in the job, health minister Joe Phaahla blamed “the dips in the last week” on vaccine shortages, noting that the supply had stabilised with deliveries this week. The rollout would “hopefully soon reach our target of 300,000 vaccinations per day”, he told a briefing.

Stavros Nicolaou of Business for SA, which is assisting with the rollout, said new batches of vaccines required approval before they could be distributed. “It takes three to four days before the vaccines arrive at vaccine sites. Some sites got less than they ordered or than they normally use, but we will be in a less constrained environment this coming week,” he said.