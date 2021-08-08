Western Cape takes Covid-19 jabs to the homeless

The Western Cape has started vaccinating the homeless, even those without identity documents, in a pioneering move targeting 40,000 people.

National health spokesperson Popo Maja said the department is still thinking about how to register and vaccinate undocumented individuals. But on Friday, more than 200 homeless people queued for jabs at the Hope Exchange in Cape Town’s city centre.

“Some don’t have IDs, but a lot of people know their ID numbers so we enter them into the system,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations at the Western Cape health department.

“If people don’t have an ID we will still vaccinate them as we don’t want that to be a barrier to receiving a vaccine. That is why it’s important for us to work with the city and the NGOs that work with homeless people as they often know who the homeless people are.

“We put as much detail as possible on the form and we do a manual paper-based system in case we don’t have all the details. So far it’s going very well … the turnout has been quite good. And if this works well we will expand it to other areas as well.”

The programme is targeting about 4,000 homeless people in Cape Town and 40,000 throughout the province using single-dose J&J jabs.

“They will also be issued with vaccination cards, same as everyone else,” said health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever, who said details will be “back-captured” on the electronic vaccination data system once an “undocumented” category has been added.