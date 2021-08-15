Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats
15 August 2021 - 00:00
A Cape Town property owner has been slapped with a hefty fine for building a massive structure without approval.
The municipal planning tribunal has issued Craben Masivelane Monzi with a R780,000 “administrative penalty” for building a block of 23 flats on his single-dwelling plot in Ikwezi Park, Mandalay...
