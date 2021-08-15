Covid-19 third wave sees more under-59s hospitalised

Patients younger than 59 have been admitted to hospital in greater numbers during the Delta-driven third wave, according to clinicians on the frontline of the war against Covid-19.

The 50-59 age group has been at increased risk from Covid-19 during the third wave compared to the second wave, with a higher proportion of hospitalisations and deaths in the Western Cape, an analysis of admissions and deaths has found.

And University of Cape Town professor Mary-Ann Davies, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, said on Friday that a "slightly greater number of Covid-19 cases among children [under 20 years old]" had been reported in this wave, with the proportion of children rising from about 6% of cases to 8%-9%.

Among the few children admitted to hospital with Covid-19, the number and proportion has increased from about 3% to 4% compared to previous waves, she said. However, "the absolute numbers of children admitted remain very small".

Different reasons - unrelated to the Delta variant - could be driving this slight upward trend. The increased availability of testing to more young people who previously did not get tested and schools staying open during this wave (besides the June/July holiday) could have contributed to this, Davies said.

"As a proportion, children are entirely unvaccinated whereas at least some of the adult population is vaccinated in this wave. We have seen lower case numbers in the over-60s, who would be the group where the highest proportion of the population would be vaccinated. As the over-60s make up a smaller proportion, children may therefore make up a greater proportion."

